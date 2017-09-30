Ferrari dominates Formula One Malaysian GP free practices

Sepang (Malaysia), Sep 30 (IANS) Ferrari's Formula One drivers maintained their dominance during the free practice sessions of the Malaysian Grand Prix of Formula 1 after lapping the fastest in the third session on Saturday.

The Italian team's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen clocked the fastest in the third free practice by covering the Sepang Circuit in one minute and 31.880 seconds, ahead of his German teammate Sebastian Vettel, who was quickest during the second practice, reports Efe news agency.

"Raikkonen had set the pace from the outset at a warm and dry Sepang, as most drivers ran on the Pirelli supersoft tyres," Formula One said on its official website.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull came in third, followed by Mercedes's Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes's British driver Lewis Hamilton, leader of the championship standings after his win in Singapore, came in fifth.

The results of the third free practice of the Malaysian Grand Prix are as follows:

1. Kimi Raikkonen (FINLAND/Ferrari) 1:31.880

2. Sebastian Vettel (GERMANY/Ferrari) 1:32.042

3. Daniel Ricciardo (AUSTRALIA/Red Bull) 1:32.091

4. Valtteri Bottas (FINLAND/Mercedes) 1:32.329

5. Lewis Hamilton (BRITAIN/Mercedes) 1:32.539.

--IANS

sam/bg