Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel Clinches Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco: Sebastian Vettel delivered Ferrari their first Monaco Grand Prix in 16 years on Sunday with teammate and pole sitter Kimi Raikkonen in second.

Vettel's third win of 2017 increased his lead over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' world championship to 25 points.

Behind the two Ferraris came the Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo with Hamilton's teammate Valterri Bottas's Merecedes in fourth.

Hamilton started in 13th but the three-time former champion fought his way through the pack to claim seventh place.

Jenson Button, replacing Fernando Alonso for this race only in the McLaren, was always towards the rear of the field before colliding with Pascal Wehrlein on lap 68.

It was a nasty moment for Wehrlein, whose Sauber turned on its side and slid against the barrier, trapping the German driver in his cockpit until officials came to his rescue.