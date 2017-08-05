Fernando joins Galatasaray from Man City

Manchester, Aug 5 (IANS) Brazilian midfielder Fernando will be joining Galatasaray on a three-year deal from Manchester City, a club statement said.

According to the Turkish giants, a transfer fee of 5.25 million euros, with the possibility of up to 900,000 euros more in bonuses has been offered to City.

"It's been a pleasure to play for Manchester City," Fernando told City's official website.

"The club has looked after me incredibly well throughout my time here and I have enjoyed the challenge of playing for a top team in probably the world's toughest league.

"The League Cup success of 2016 was a highlight for me and something I will never forget."

Fernando was mostly on the bench last season, starting just five English Premier League games.

