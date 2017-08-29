Ferguson likely to replace McClenaghan in Kiwi central contract

Wellington, Aug 29 (IANS) Pacer Lockie Ferguson is most likely to be offered a central contract replacing fellow quick Mitchell McClenaghan, who was released to play in overseas Twenty20 (T20) leagues, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old McClenaghan, who plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), requested the termination of his contract with NZC so that he could be considered for the Global T20 League in South Africa and the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia.

NZC confirmed the release following a discussion with the player, Auckland Cricket, and the New Zealand Players Association.

"We have to recognise that, as the T20 game matures, specialists will want to explore the different opportunities that become available -- and I think Mitchell's case is symptomatic of that," NZC General Manager High Performance Bryan Stronach said in a statement.

"This agreement has been reached amicably and mutually; all parties understand the change in Mitch's circumstances, and he is released from his contract with our best wishes," he added.

Like all other non-contracted New Zealand players, McClenaghan will however, remain eligible for the national team selection, even if unavailable.

The left-armer on his part said: "Some new playing opportunities have arisen in the past few weeks which mean my circumstances have changed. I'm very grateful for the respect, understanding and goodwill which has underpinned my request to be released from my NZC contract.

"I've worked closely with NZC throughout the process, while also making it clear I still harbour ambitions of playing for New Zealand in the future," added McClenaghan, who has played 28 T20s and 48 One-Day Internationals for his national team.

--IANS

sam/tri/dg