Ferarri's Vettel wins Monaco GP

Monte Carlo, May 28 (IANS) Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel on Sunday won the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, followed closely by his Finnish team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.

With this, his second ever win at Monte Carlo, having won it last in 2011, Vettel notched his third victory of the season, following his success at the Bahrain and Australia Grand Prix. He now has a total of 45 wins, reports Efe.

Furthermore, victory in Monaco opened up his lead over Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton who came in seventh place and stands at 104 points in the season's rankings, behind 1st place Vettel with 129 points.

Raikkonen's second place finish means Ferrari will take the first and second spots on the podium.

Red Bull's Australian driver, Daniel Ricciardo, took the third place.

--IANS

pur/dg