Feng takes lead at Japan Open golf

Ibaraki (Japan), Nov 4 (IANS) Defending champion Shanshan Feng fired a 9-under-par 63 to lead by two strokes at the Japan Classic golf tournmament here on Saturday.

Feng, who hit seven birdies and an eagle has a two-shot lead over Japan's Ai Suzuki.

Feng birdied five of her first seven holes on Saturday to jump to a quick lead, which was five at one point, before Suzuki fired a 6-under-par 30 on the back nine to close the gap.

Feng is looking for her second victory of the year, having captured the LPGA Volvik Championship in May.

She had won the Japan Classic by one stroke last year.

