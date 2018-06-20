Femina Miss India 2018 RED CARPET | Stunning Judges Panel Steal The show

Glittering ceremony of Miss India pageant 2018 was held in Mumbai last night. celebrities Miss world Manushi Chhillar, actors Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol, Kunal Kapoor, cricketers Irrfan Pathan, KL Rahul & ace fashion designer Gaurav Gupta . Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet Singh, Lopamudra Raut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhuri Dixit set the stage ablaze with their dance performances while Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar. Tamil Nadu girl Anukreethy Vas won the prestigious title of Miss India 2018.