Female wrestler Sonam wins Gold in Cadet World Wrestling Championship

Athens [Greece], Sep 8 (ANI): India Wrestler Sonam on Thursday won a gold medal by defeating Japanese Wrestler Sena Nagamoto by 3-1 points on the fourth-day of Cadet World Wrestling Championship in Athens.

The other female Wrestler Neelam also bagged Bronze Medal in 43 kilogram weight category.

Matches were held in five weight categories and all the five Wrestlers of Indian Female Wrestling Team entered in the final match for Gold and Bronze Medals.

Wrestler Anshu on Friday will fight for Gold Medal with Japanese Wrestler Naomi Ruike in 60 kilogram weight category.

In the qualification round, she got bye and preliminary round she defeated Romania Wrestler Capezan by 4-0.

In quarterfinal round, she defeated Russian Wrestler Parokhina by 6-2 points and qualified for semifinal.

In semifinal round, she defeated Hungarian Wrestler Bihar by 8-0 points and entered in final.

Four other wrestlers Simran, Manisha, Minakshi, Karuna will also also fight for Bronze Medal in different weight categories. (ANI)