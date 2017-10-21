Female players from North East region gear up for boxing championship

New Delhi [India], Oct. 21 (ANI): India's northeast region has given the country some of its most spectacular sports-persons.

Girls from the region, including the world champion boxer Mary Kom, are undergoing training at the national camp for the upcoming South Asian Women's Boxing Championship.

Olympic Indian Boxer and five times world champion, Mary Kom, and five times Asian Champion boxer Laishram Sarita Devi from the region have secured a place in the Indian team for the South Asian Women's Boxing Championship, which will be held from November 2 to 11, in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City.

Rajya Sabha MP, Mary Kom, has made it to her preferred 48 kg category, after overcoming the challenge from younger competitors. This will be her sixth Asian Championship appearance.

Wherein, the Asian gold medalist, Laishram Sarita Devi, has jumped to 60-64 kg weight category.

"Preparation is going very good and I am strong and I am waiting for the Asian Championship. I am ready to fight now," said Mary Kom, Olympic India Boxer.

Meanwhile, 18 years old Vanlalhriatpuii, from the landlocked Mizoram, is among the three young players from the North East region undergoing training at the national camp in New Delhi for the Women's Youth World Boxing Championship, which will be held later this year in Assam's Guwahati city.

The other two young players are from Assam.

"I came from a family which has always seen financial challenges in life. When my friend told me by playing boxing, my financial situation will be better. But I never thought one day I will be playing for India. Today, my goal is to win Gold Medal at the World Championship," said Vanlalhriatpuii, Boxer from Mizoram.

Such achievements and feat have inspired many youngsters from the region especially girls to take up sports and do well in it. (ANI)