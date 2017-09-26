Female Nepali journalist scales 8th highest mountain

Kathmandu, Sep 26 (IANS) A female photo journalist from Nepal on Tuesday scaled the world's eighth highest peak Mount Manaslu in Gorkha district of the Himalayan nation.

"I confirmed with the Sherpa guides and officials who were in Camp IV through walkie-talkie communication. Purnima Shrestha stood atop the 8,163-metre peak along with other climbers at 4 a.m. this morning," Temba Tsheri Sherpa, director of an expedition company Sherpa Khangri Outdoor, told Xinhua news agency.

"Four foreigner climbers also reached the top of the peak at 6 a.m. under my expedition company," Sherpa added.

At least 20 teams, including over 250 climbers, had taken permits for Mount Manaslu this season. The rope-fixing team had stood atop the peak on September 18, opening the route for climbers.

Shrestha, 27, who hails from Gorkha district, has been doing photo journalism for different national dailies and online portals in the last five years.

"I would like to climb the peak to encourage other fellow women to follow their dreams," Shrestha told Xinhua prior to her expedition journey.

As many as 10 climbers, including both Nepali and foreign nationals, successfully climbed Manaslu on Tuesday alone while many others were already in Camp IV to try their luck, according to Nepal's Department of Tourism.

--IANS

ksk/dg