Female handball players get specially trained coaches in Kashmir

In a bid to improve skills and provide better platforms to the female handball players, the Sports Council of JandK has appointed new specially trained coaches. Under this initiative, the players will get free training of handball in Udhampur. With the new techniques, the players can not only maintain better fitness but the training can also condition them to compete in national as well as international level. The players expressed their happiness and hailed the Sports Council as well as Government of India for providing a better Platform.