Female creators changing Hollywood: 'Ladybird' actress

Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) Actress Saoirse Ronan, who features in "Ladybird", says female creators are changing the industry following the #MeToo movement and that gradual change towards equality will become more visible in the coming years.

"I think women are going to get a lot more meetings with studios than they did before," independent.ie quoted Ronan as saying.

She was talking on the Bill Simmons Podcast while promoting "Ladybird", for which she is nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.

"I think we're not going to see the difference in the work for another couple years, at least. Things are going to need to go into development. Women are obviously going to be working hard to have something to go in with, which they do already, and I think they'll just be given more of a chance," Ronan added.

She said the industry needs to get to a point past employing women to meet a quota.

"Not where it's sort of like, 'Oh, let's get a female director' because she's a woman. Because you know, we need to have the token female director. They just need to open up the floodgates so that everyone has a chance to show what they can do."

Ronan said many female actors she knows are taking steps to change the industry.

"Female actors have gotten to the point where they're so sick of having to wait for the right role to come along, that they're just starting up their own production companies.

"They're getting producers together that they know. They're writing their own material, they're developing their own stuff, they're using their own contacts, and they're making their own stuff."

At the moment, Ronan is looking forward to the 90th Oscars. The award gala will be held on March 4 here, and will beam live in India on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD on March 5.

--IANS

sug/rb/vm