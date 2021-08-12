Fellowship at Gorakhpur University to Honour Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra, the Indian javelin thrower, created history on August 7, winning the country’s first gold in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics. And to honour Chopra’s achievement, Deen Dayal Gorakhpur University recently announced a fellowship. The University will also offer a fellowship — in recognition of Mahayogi Guru Shri Gorakshnath — to the athletes for showcasing their performance in the Olympics.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajesh Singh said that sports as a career choice should be encouraged and our nation’s universities should take steps to increase sports activities. Universities like Gorakhpur university are not well equipped with advanced facilities like Central universities — BHU and DU along with IIT, IIM — are. Smaller universities don’t have huge funds, either, that are required for sports.

During the announcement, the Vice-Chancellor said that Gorakhpur University has announced the fellowship to increase sports participation on campus. In the fellowship, the university will spend up to Rs 5 lakhs annually. Singh also stated that along with the fellowships, students will be given money, food, and kits. Another fellowship has been announced in the name of Guru Shri Gorakshnath for 100 children. Every applicant, who gets selected for it, will be awarded Rs 1 lakh. Their food, education, and kits will also be provided throughout the year by the university. Furthermore, the Vice-Chancellor said that for 100 seats, around 230 applications, including from national and international players, have been received and a screening committee is at work.

An Olympic-sized swimming pool costing Rs 5.50 crore of 50/25 meters will be constructed in the playground under the proposal sent through ‘Khelo India’. The pool will have many lanes for the swimmers to prepare themselves better. For hockey players, a hockey turf costing Rs. 8.6 crores will also be constructed near the sports complex.

