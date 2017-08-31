Feel respect from the athletes: Sharapova

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 31 (ANI): Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, who made it to the third round of the US Open, her first grand slam since coming from the 15-month doping ban, feels that she is being respected by her co-athletes.

The 2006 US Open champion, playing as a wild card, surged from a one-set deficit to eliminate Hungarian Timea Babos, 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

In her US Open debut in 2003, Sharapova was ranked No. 54. She is currently No. 148.

The decision by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to give her a wild card was widely criticised with many insisting she should work her way back into the main draw and not be given a helping hand.

"I definitely feel the respect from the athletes," Sport24 quoted Sharapova as saying after her second round match.

"Certainly when I play against them, in terms of the level they play. That's important to me. I think from a respect level, when you're able to respect your rivals and compatriots, that's really important, and I feel that," she added.

The 30-year-old was coming off of an electric two-and-a-half-hour first-round barnburner against No.2 seed Simona Halep on Monday night.

"I think with the way that I played Monday night, I don't think there are any more questions," she said when asked whether her spot in the tournament was justified.

The five-time Grand Slam champion will take on the American wild card Sofia Kenin in her third-round match. (ANI)