Federer withdraws from Paris Masters

Paris, Oct 30 (IANS) Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has decided to quit next week's Rolex Paris Masters due to back injury, the organiser has announced.

"Roger Federer has withdrawn with back injury," the Paris Masters organiser wrote on Twitter on Sunday, moments after the Swiss lifted his eighth trophy at the Swiss Indoors Basel after beating Juan Martin del Potro in full sets, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I am very sorry to have to pull out of the Rolex Paris Masters but my body needs a rest after Basel. I've played a lot of tennis this year and need to make sure I look after my physical well being if I want to continue to compete at the highest level for years to come," said Federer.

"In 2016, it was very painful to miss half of the season so I learned my lesson. I really wanted to play in front of the Paris crowd but I am sure it will be a great event nevertheless and I hope to be able to play next year," he added.

The title in Basel was also the seventh of the year for 36-year-old Federer, who won at the Australian Open and the Wimbledon.

Seeded second in Paris, Federer was expected to face Rafael Nadal, who claimed titles at Roland Garros and US Open this year, in a highly-anticipated final next Sunday.

Federer was chasing Nadal for the year-end world number 1, but the Swiss' withdrawal effectively earned Nadal the top position if the latter came through the first match in Paris.

Federer recorded his triumph at the Paris Masters in 2011, and last played in 2015.

"I am very disappointed. It is also disappointing for Roger Federer's fans who will now not see this great champion in action. Despite this bad news, the 2017 Rolex Paris Masters promises to be highly compelling and of great sporting interest," said the tournament director Guy Forget.

The Paris Masters, with its main draw to be played from next Monday, is the final ATP 1000 tournament ahead of November's Finals in London.

--IANS

pgh/