Federer routs Paire to reach Swiss Indoors quarters

Basel (Switzerland), Oct 27 (IANS) Swiss tennis great Roger Federer outclassed Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-3 to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors Basel for the 15th time.

The top seed, who needed just 57 minutes to earn his fifth win over Paire in as many matches, did not face a single break point and broke his opponent's serve four times on Thursday, reports Efe.

The 36-year-old Swiss, who returned from an injury hiatus to win his fifth Australian Open title in January, has enjoyed success throughout the season and reached at least the quarter-finals in eight of the 10 tournaments he has played (not including Basel).

Federer is seeking his seventh title of 2017, a year in which he won an unprecedented eighth men's singles title at Wimbledon to increase his record Grand Slam championship haul to 19.

