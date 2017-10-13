Federer romps into Shanghai Open semis

Shanghai [China], Oct 13 (ANI): Approaching a step closer towards his second Shanghai Rolex Masters title, 19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer cemented his place in the semi finals of the tournament with a straight sets win over Richard Gasquet of France here on Friday.

The Swiss tennis maestro dismantled Gasquet 7-5, 6-4 in a one-sided match that lasted more than an hour.

The second-seeded will now play No. 16 seeded Argentinean Juan Martin del Potro, who eliminated the Swiss in the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Federer now also stands just one round away from a potential Shanghai final showdown against his long-time rival and world number one Rafael Nadal, who defeated Grigor Dimitrov earlier today.(ANI)