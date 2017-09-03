Federer roars back into form, sails into US Open fourth round

New York [US], September 3 (ANI): 19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer breathed a sigh of relief after registering the first straight-sets win at the ongoing US Open, defeating Feliciano Lopez of Spain to progress into the fourth round at the Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

Federer defeated Lopez 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 in a match that lasted for one hour and 46 minutes.

The 35-year-old's win extends his undefeated win streak against the lefty Spaniard to 13-0, and puts him one win away from his 325th career Grand Slam win.

"With those first couple matches, obviously my opponent came out and played very well and pushed it to extra sets," said Federer after the match.

"And today, that almost happened again in the third set. But Feliciano is always a tough opponent to play against, so I kind of expected he would fight," he added.

The Swiss Maestro will next face No. 33 seed Philipp Kohlchreiber. The 33-seeded player earlier booked his fourth-round berth with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Australia's John Millman. (ANI)