Federer knocks out Lopez in straight sets, moves on to US Open

New York (USA), Sep 3 (IANS) Roger Federer produced an improved performance to easily defeat Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 in the third round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows here.

The No. 3 seeded Swiss, who had struggled to see off lower-ranked opponents in the opening two rounds, made light work of the first two sets against the Spaniard seeded 31st on Saturday, reports Efe.

Lopez rallied somewhat in the third set, but was unable to stop Federer marching on to the 4th round where he will face Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany, who qualified for the round of 16, beating Australian John Millman in straight sets.

--IANS

sam/vt