Federer keen for Australian Open after shocking ATP defeat

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 19 (ANI): World no. 2 Roger Federer, who had an amazing form on court throughout the year but received a season-end defeat from David Goffin in the semi-final match of the ATP World Tour Finals, has said he couldn't wait to get back on court in Australia.

The Swiss on Saturday was shocked by Belgian tennis player Goffin when he came back into the match to turn it in his favour and win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the O2 Arena in London.

The defeat came as a shock because Federer had remained unbeaten in his previous six clashes against Goffin. Also, he had grabbed the ATP Finals six times in the past.

After losing to the Belgian, Federer admitted he had given his all on court throughout the year, till the ATP semi-finals.

"It has been an amazing year for me. Been so happy that I was playing at this level from the beginning till basically the end, till today. So it's been great," Sport24 quoted Federer, as saying.

The 19-time Grand Slam winner said he was disappointed to finish the year on this note and wished he could have played a more attacking tennis.

"But whatever happened today is less important than if I look at the entire season. With that season, I'm extremely happy," he said.

Federer has been in a magnificent form throughout the year, losing on just four occasions and only once to a top-10 ranked player on his way to winning two Grand Slam titles at the Wimbledon and Australian Open this year.

"I'm just looking forward to some time off now, away from the match court, away from the pressure, then hopefully play well in Australia," the 36-year-old said.

He added, "I can't wait to play there again. I had the best time of my life this year, so can't wait to go back there."(ANI)