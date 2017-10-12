Federer advances into Shanghai Masters quarters

Shanghai [China], Oct 12 (ANI): 19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer continued his pursuit of a second Shanghai Rolex Masters title with a straight sets win over Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov to storm into the quarter-finals of the tournament here on Thursday.

The Swiss tennis maestro continued his winning streak against Dolgopolov to whom he had never lost in last four meetings as he defeated him 6-4, 6-2 in a one-sided round-of-16 clash that lasted over an hour.

The 36-year-old will now lock horns with Richard Gasquet of France for a place in the semi-finals of the men's singles event. Federer has not lost to the Frenchman since 2011 in Rome. (ANI)