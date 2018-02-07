Fed Cup: Thandi loses as India concede lead

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Karman Kaur Thandi went down in straight sets to Wang Yafan as India conceded a 0-1 lead to China in their Federation Cup tennis tie here on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Thandi was no match for her opponent, going down 2-6, 2-6 in a little more than an hour.

The difference in class between the two players was evident right from the start.

Wang used her superior technique and placement to break Thandi's serve twice in the first set.

Thandi committed too many unforced errors and double faults. As a result, she could not take advantage of her superior height and power.

The Indian had a powerful serve, but poor accuracy cost her dearly.

Wang had not totally settled down in the first game but still managed to break Thandi's serve.

She did not look back from there and continued to dominate, taking the opening set easily.

Wang started the second set on a positive note as well, breaking Thandi's serve in the first game.

Wang broke Thandi's serve again in the fifth game to take a commanding 4-1 lead in the second set.

Thandi did manage to go close to a break point off Wang's serve in the next game, but could not make it count.

Wang easily held her next service game to clinch the match.

