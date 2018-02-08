Fed Cup: Thandi loses as India concede lead

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Kamran Kaur Thandi went down in straight sets to Z. Diyas in the first singles as India conceded a 0-1 advantage to Kazakhstan in their Pool A tie of the Federation Cup tennis tournament here on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Thandi was no match for her more experienced opponent, going down 3-6, 2-6.

Thandi committed too many unforced errors and her serve, though powerful, la cked the accuracy to trouble her opponent.

After winning the opening set without too much trouble, Diyas continued to dominate the second set. She broke Thandi's serve in the fifth game of the second set to open up a 4- 1 lead.

The Indian broke back in the next game to reduce the gap.

But Thandi's serve let her down as Diyas clinched another break in the next game and then held serve to ensure victory.

--IANS

ajb/sam/vm