Fed Cup: Ankita helps India draw level against China

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Ankita Raina defeated Lin Zhu in straight sets to help India draw level at 1-1 in their Federation Cup tennis tie against China here on Wednesday.

Ankita dominated her opponent to carve out a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Ankita dominated right from the start and broke Lin's first service game in the opening set. She held serve throughout to take the set.

Ankita broke first two service games in the second set to open up a 3-0 lead.

Zhu broke back in the next game to reduce the gap. But Ankita earned yet another break in the very next game to take her lead to 4-1.

The Chinese could not recover from there as Ankita took a comfortable win.

Earlier, Karman Kaur Thandi went down in straight line sets to Wang Yafan as India conceded a 0-1 lead.

The 19-year-old Thandi was no match for her opponent, going down 2-6, 2-6 in a little more than an hour.

The difference in class between the two players was evident right from the start. Wang used her superior technique and placement to break Thandi's serve twice in the first set.

Thandi committed too many unforced errors and double faults. As a result, she could not take advantage of her superior height and power.

The Indian had a powerful serve, but poor accuracy cost her dearly.

Wang had not totally settled down in the first game but still managed to break Thandi's serve. She did not look back from there and continued to dominate, taking the opening set easily.

Wang started the second set on a positive note as well, breaking Thandi's serve in the first game.

Wang broke Thandi's serve again in the fifth game to take a commanding 4-1 lead in the second set.

Thandi did manage to go close to a break point off Wang's serve in the next game, but could not make it count.

Wang easily held her next service game to clinch the match.

--IANS

ajb/sam/vm