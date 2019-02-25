FDI inflow in April-Dec fall 7% to $33.5 billion

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India in April-December 2018 declined by 7 per cent to $33.5 billion over $36 billion received during the same period of the last fiscal, according to latest official data.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data showed that India's total FDI inflows, including reinvested earnings and other capital flows, was $46.62 billion in April-December of the current fiscal.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the annual growth rate of FDI inflows plunge to 1 per cent in 2017-18 from 25 per cent in 2014-15.

Segment-wise, six of the 10 sectors have seen a steep decline in FDI inflows. THese sectors were computer software and hardware, telecom, construction, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and power.

The telecom sector suffered the biggest decline of $3 billion in FDI inflows during the period over the year ago months.

