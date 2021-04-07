FCI should purchase wheat at MSP in Delhi : Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Delhi Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday demanded that the Centre direct the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to set up counters in Narela and Najafgarh markets and start procuring wheat from farmers at minimum support price.

Rai said his department had written two letters, requesting FCI to set up counters in Narela and Najafgarh grain markets.

'The FCI replied counters have been set up and procurement started on April 1. However, these claims are false,' the minister told reporters.

The Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) at Najafgarh and Narela have submitted reports stating FCI hasn't set up any counter there, he said.

'We demand that the Centre intervene in the matter and direct FCI to start purchasing wheat at MSP(minimum support price) in Delhi,' the minister said.

Rai also demanded a probe into the issue and action against erring officials.

'If this is the situation in the national capital, imagine what must be happening to farmers in far off areas. This shows why farmers have been demanding a law guaranteeing MSP,' he said. PTI GVS ANU ANU