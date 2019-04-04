FCB trials begin in Delhi, Noida prelims from Friday

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Ferit Cricket Bash (FCB), India's first independent cricket league for amateurs, is conducting preliminary trials for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi trials began on Thursday at the Karnail Singh Stadium, where a large number of participants got selected, and will continue till April 8. The Noida trials will take place from April 5 to 7 at the JBM Global School in Sector 132.

FCB provided all-inclusive cricket kits to the participants who were unable to bring their own cricket gear. The participants were judged by a jury comprising renowned Ranji players and certified coaches.

The selected players will get an opportunity to compete in the next round (Phase 2 clinics) from which the shortlisted players will secure their place in their respective state badge teams.

Once selected in the state badge team, the players will not only get a platform to showcase their talent in a national stadium, but will also get proper training from professionals and experts.

Cricket greats Muttiah Muralitharan, Chris Gayle, Zaheer Khan and Praveen Kumar will mentor the players. The matches will go live on a leading sports channel and the winning team will get a chance to play in a local club tournament in Australia.

Sharing his experience, former India cricketer Praveen Kumar said: "Seeing these youngsters has been a great experience for us. The journey has just begun and very soon the world will witness the potential of the amateur cricketers in India.

"I am proud to be a part of this initiative. India is a country passionate about cricket and many Indians have a dream to play as a professional cricketer."

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan said: "It was amazing to see the commitment, sincerity and dedication among the young players. They have portrayed such passion and vigor during the trials. Some of these players showed remarkable skills and abilities that can be nurtured to get the best out of these young enthusiasts.

--IANS

bbh/arm