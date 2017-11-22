FC Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos FC, ISL 2017: Details of Live Streaming And Live Telecast of Match 5 of Indian Super League

New Delhi: The match number five of Indian Premier League 2017-18 will see FC Pune City hosting Delhi Dynamos FC at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune. The match will take place on November 22, at it will start at 8 pm IST. FC Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos FC will be telecast on the Star Sports network, while the live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

In their six encounters in the ISL history, FC Pune City have managed to defeat Delhi Dynamos only once. So, when the two teams meet again on Wednesday night in their ISL four season opener, FC Pune City’s new head coach Ranko Popovic will be hoping to do one better.

“I’m excited about our first match. We have had enough time to prepare. The players are also very excited. I hope we’ll be able to do what we want to,” the Serbian tactician said.

Responding to a question on the advantage of playing their first match at home, Popovic said, “I don’t think it is an advantage. If you want to win, you have to play well both home and away. Yes, at home we’ll have more support to win all three points. But that doesn’t change the way we’ll play.”

For Delhi Dynamos, it’s all about building on from last season.

The Delhi side have made it to the playoffs in two of the three previous editions of the ISL, but they are yet to make it to the finals. And for their new Spanish manager Miguel Ángel Portugal, that will be the target.

“It is important to start well. This first match is the test for what is my team is capable of. I think the competition is very balanced. The way I see it, anyone can win it,” Portugal said while addressing a press conference on the eve of the game.

Commenting on the opposition in today’s game, the Spaniard said, “Pune is a good team. They have some very good players in like Marcelinho and Alfaro in their squad. It’s a difficult place (Pune) to come and play. We will try to win for me that is important. But this is the first game so we’ll see how it goes. We’ll also have to uncover how other teams in the competition play.”