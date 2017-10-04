FC Pune City upbeat about longer ISL season

Pune, Oct 4 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel has said that a longer league means players would show more commitment and join clubs with a long-term vision than just a stint.

ISL season 4 kicks off from November 17 with FC Pune City starting their campaign on November 22 against Delhi Dynamos at Pune.

After meeting the Orange Army, official fan group of FC Pune City, Modwel felt the club was moving in the right direction and said: "The team is as fresh as it can be with young talent and a new coaching staff. With a longer duration of the league, we now have players who believe in the club's long-term vision and that will help the players and the club grow together."

He also said that the club would surely reap benefits from the team's strategy to pick young players in the draft.

"We have players who are raring to go on a stage like ISL and prove a point. At the same time, our Academy's progress is also a good sign for us. The entire eco-system we had envisioned is falling in place one by one. Our Academy players are rising up the ranks and don't be surprised to see a few of them making it to the main team in the seasons to come," the CEO said on Tuesday.

When asked about his team's goalkeeping options as Indian custodians have been in greater demand after the league's regulations allowing only five foreigners in the starting XI from the coming season, Modwel said he was excited with the prospect of seeing Vishal Kaith taking the stopping duties.

"Vishal has progressed from strength to strength. He had a great season with ShillongLajong in I League. That performance gave him a national team call up too. I feel Indian goalkeeping standards have only improved and Vishal is a classic example of the same," Modwel said.

On signing some of the best talent in ISL like Marcos Tebar, Marcelinho, Emiliano Alfaro, he pointed that these players were in for a longer run with the club.

"In Tebar, Alfaro and Marcelinho, we have players who have shown the interest of being with the club for a long run. They are leaders in their own right and their experience will be of great help for the team," said the club CEO.

He also felt not having marquee players from the coming season is a good thing. "The fact that we have younger and more committed players means that we will create our own Marquee players," Modwel added.

