FC Pune City unveils new kit for ISL 2017 season

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): FC Pune City on has unveiled the new look home and away kit for the 2017 season of Indian Super League (ISL).

The kit was displayed at the Phoenix mall in Pune on Saturday where co-owner of the team, Arjun Kapoor, top players like Marcelinho, Jonathan Lucca, Emiliano Alfaro, Marcos Tebar, Kean Lewis, Adil Rashid, Vishal Kaith and others walked the ramp in presence of thousands of fans.

With a new season beckoning, the club decided to tweak the last season's kit a little bit.

The new home kit once again featured the orange and purple colour that is synonymous with the club.

Meanwhile, the away kit is crisp white with blue lines on the seam.

FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said the minimal changed look kit reflects the club's positive intent this season.

"Jerseys carry badge of our club which our players, fans and all associated with club hold in high esteem with pride. World class quality, hence, is essential. A fusion of high performance wear and a minimalist change in design ensures our jersey remains contemporary and at the same time rooted in our city's heritage," he said.

Speaking about the association, Hrishikesh Shende, Director- Football and Basketball, Adidas India said, "The FC Pune City team is very happy with the kit we have provided year on year which always is our endeavour to ensure players feel right while wearing it and maximises their potential. The new design showcases our expertise in creating state-of-the-art football gear for a team brimming with top-notch talent."

The ISL 2017-18 season will begin from November 17 and will conclude on March 4, 2018. (ANI)