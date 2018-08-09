FC Pune City sign Miguel Angel Portugal as head coach

Pune, Aug 9 (IANS) FC Pune City on Thursday signed Miguel Angel Portugal as the head coach of the club for the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Portugal will be joined by his assistant Gonzalo Yarza in preparations to lead the Stallions to glory in the upcoming season, according to the statement.

Commenting on his appointment, Miguel Angel said: "I had a very good experience of India and the ISL last season and I was very impressed with the organisation, facilities, stadiums, fan support and therefore coming back to ISL was a very easy decision for me."

"I watched FC Pune City last season and I can say that the training facilities that they have are surely one of the best in the country," he added.

The 62-year-old Spaniard took over the reins of Spanish second-division club Granada CF in May 2018 after spending the 2017-18 season with Delhi Dynamos FC.

After getting the Spanish manager to sign on the dotted line, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said: "In Miguel Angel, I believe we have a head coach who, with his philosophy and preference to play an attacking brand of football, will embrace the style and quality of players we have at our club."

"He has a proven ability to develop young players and is known to foster a culture of team spirit amongst his players," he added.

