FC Goa to undergo pre-season training in Spain

Panaji, Sep 20 (IANS) A new-look FC Goa will fly to Murcia, Spain on October 7, for a run of pre-season football games before the start of the fourth edition of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL), it was announced on Wednesday.

The 27-member squad, which will include four development team players, will travel to Murcia and play five friendlies at the La Manga Club which boasts of world class facilities including eight natural grass FIFA international standard pitches and a match pitch that can accommodate up to 800 spectators.

In addition, there is also a five-a-side pitch, a High-Performance Sports centre and a fitness centre at the training facility.

Under new management in the form of ex-Barcelona assistant coach Sergio Lobera and Goan football legend, Derrick Pereira, FC Goa have invested heavily in local talent and a vibrant mix of experienced international players.

"I'm pleased that the team is able to travel to Spain for our pre-season. It's a vital part of our preparations and with the quality of the opposition there, we will have a good opportunity to test ourselves. We are training in some of the best facilities and this will stand the team in good stead come the season," said head coach Sergio Lobera in a release.

FC Goa have potential friendlies lined up against the likes of FC Cartagena, UCAM Murcia CF, Mar Menor FC, Lorca FC, Almeria FC and former La Liga side Real Murcia before returning to Goa on October 27.

