FC Goa signs MoU with European outfit

Panaji, Oct 4 (IANS) Goa-based Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa have signed a MoU with the European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC), in an effort to continue to promote football in the state especially its grassroots programme and football infrastructure development.

According to the two signatories to the Memorandum of Understanding, the move will see Europe-India collaborations in technology, framework and best practices along with innovations to suit local needs in Goa through various projects, programmes and initiatives aimed at supporting football.

"With the support of Centre, I'm sure we can work towards accelerating our plans for infrastructure development, which will greatly help the footballing talent of Goa for many years to come. As a club, we have always focused on driving ourselves towards the aim of putting Goan players into the national team," FC Goa President Akshay Tandon said in a statement on Wednesday.

The centre is coordinated by the Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry (EUROCHAMBRES) with a mandate to facilitate Europe-India cross-border collaboration.

The centre, as part of the MoU, will also provide FC Goa technical advice vis a vis developing new infrastructure, upgrading of existing infrastructure, revamping existing football academies, starting outreach programmes with a focus on scouting, providing creative business and funding models.

"We as an organisation are keen to facilitate the impact of football here in India and after meeting with various stake holders across the country we are excited at the potential this partnership holds and we look forward to connecting like-minded organisations with FC Goa, so they can successfully carry out their vision," Vincent van Noord, Associate Director of the European Business and Technology Centre said.

