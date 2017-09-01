FC Goa signs Edu Bedia, Adrian Colunga for Indian Super League

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): FC Goa also known as The Gaurs on Friday have completed the dual signings of midfielder Edu Bedia and striker Adrian Colunga to complete its quota of the foreigner signings for the 4th Season of the Hero Indian Super League.

Edu Bedia has signed two-year-deal with the Goan club, after the Spaniard rescinded his contract with Real Zaragoza in Spain.

The midfielder who largely operates as central midfielder can also play higher up the pitch just behind the striker. A technically skilled player, Bedia is a product of the Racing Santander before progressing to play for the first team of the Cantabrian club.

He then moved to Hercules via Salamanca before his most successful spell as part of the FC Barcelona's B Team where he notched up seven goals in a single season while at the Catalan club.

This is Bedia's second spell out side of Spain having turned out for 1860 Munich previously. Bedia is expected to form a key part of Lobera's plan and having played with Manuel Lanzarote last year, there will be an expectation from the two to hit the ground running.

Following Bedia's signature, the club has moved quickly to sign Adrian Colunga as the second striking option for the club. With over 14 years of experience in the top divisions of Europe, Colunga is expected to give Coro tough competition for the starting striker spot at the club.

With nimble feet and a hard worker off the ball, the Asturian should suit Lobera's style of play and will be relied upon to share the bulk of the goal scoring burden along with Coro.

With the squad now complete, FC Goa is expected to fill the last few slots in the team with a few developmental teams.

FC Goa's foreign recruits are: Bruno Pinheiro, Sergio Juste, Ahmed Jahouh, Edu Bedia, Manuel Arana, Manuel Lanzarote, Adrian Colunga, Ferran Corominas. (ANI)