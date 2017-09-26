FC Goa sign MoU with 3 Shillong clubs

Shillong, Sep 26 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three Shillong-based football clubs here, it was announced on Tuesday.

FC Goa, represented by Sujay Sharma, Head of Player Recruitment and Analysis, agreed to a partnership with Mawkhar Sports Club, Mawlai Sports Club and Royal Wahingdoh Sports Club wherein the Goan club will offer technical expertise to the three clubs while in return, it will have the option to sign players from these clubs in the future for a fixed fee, the ISL said in a release.

The memorandum was signed following a brief presentation by each of the three clubs.

The Royal Wahingdoh Sports Club was established in 1964 and is best known for its superb run of form in the 2014-2015 I-league season.

Royal Wahingdoh impressed in their first season in the top division, finishing third behind Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, and in the process finishing above traditional big guns East Bengal, Sporting Clube de Goa, Salgaocar SC and Dempo SC.

The North East region has constantly produced top Indian talent over the years and FC Goa will look to further help develop the sport in the region through this venture. Additionally, the club will look to give youngsters an opportunity to play the sport at the highest level in the future.

"We are pleased to have got into a formal partnership with these three clubs. We are excited at the prospect of having an opportunity to scout talent from the state of Meghalaya.

"The state, much like Goa, holds a real passion for football and the enthusiasm the state has for the sport is commendable. These three clubs have played a vital role in developing that passion," said FC Goa President Akshay Tandon.

