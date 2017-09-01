FC Goa sign midfielder Bedia, striker Colunga

Panaji, Sep 1 (IANS) FC Goa on Friday completed the signings of midfielder Edu Bedia and striker Adrian Colunga to complete their quota of the foreigners for the fourth season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) football tournament.

Bedia has signed a two-year-deal with the Goan club, after the Spaniard rescinded his contract with Real Zaragoza in Spain, according to a release.

The midfielder who largely operates as as central midfielder can also play higher up the pitch just behind the striker. A technically skilled player, Bedia is a product of the Racing Santander before progressing to play for the first team of the Cantabrian club.

Following Bedia's signature, the club has moved quickly to sign Adrian Colunga as the second striking option for the club.

With over 14 years of experience in the top divisions of Europe, Colunga is expected to give Coro tough competition for the starting striker spot at the club.

Colunga played for Spanish top-division clubs Las Palmas and Getafe.

With nimble feet and a hard worker off the ball, Colunga will be relied upon to share the bulk of the goal scoring burden along with Coro.

