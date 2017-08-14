FC Goa rope in Spanish defender Marin

Panaji, Aug 14 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa have confirmed the signing of defender Sergio Juste Marin, the club said in a statement on Monday.

The ex-Barcelona B captain becomes the fifth foreigner to join the Goan club following the arrival of Bruno Pinheiro, Ferran Corominas, Manuel Arana and Ahmed Jahouh.

The defender who can play in multiple positions across the backline is a product of La Masia and has had spells with Gimanstic Tarragona and CE L'Hospitalet.

The 25-year-old has also worn the armband for the Barcelona B side during a spell of four years at the club.

Speaking at the prospect of joining the club, Marin said: "I look forward to playing for FC Goa. This is a new challenge for me and I will be playing outside of Spain for the first time.

"I thank the club for their faith in my abilities and hope that I can repay that faith with my performances for the team. There are already a few other players from Spain and with that in mind, I think I will be able to slot in the team's style of play very easily."

