FC Goa to take on East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in pre-season friendlies

New Delhi Goa, Oct 31 (ANI): The FC Goa first team squad has returned to Goa following a successful pre-season in Murcia, Spain. Having picked up three impressive victories on the trot in their last three outings, the Gaurs are in buoyant mood ahead of the start of the fourth season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

FC Goa will play three more pre-season friendlies in Goa before their curtain raiser against Chennaiyin FC on November 19.

The first of the three games will be played against Bengal giants East Bengal on 3rd November 2017. The match will be played behind closed doors and won't be open for public viewing.

The Gaurs will also take on Mohun Bagan AC on November 9 in what promises to be an exciting encounter before ending their pre-season preparation against Gokulam FC on 12thNovember 2017.

All three matches will be played at the Bambolim Football stadium.

Manuel Lanzarote Bruno is the top scorer for the Gaurs so far with four impressive pre-season goals. Strikers Ferran Corominas and Adrian Colunga got on to the score sheet three times as well with Manuel Arana scoring once. (ANI)