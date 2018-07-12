FC Goa announce signing of Nirmal Chhetri

Panjim, July 12 (IANS) FC Goa on Thursday announced the signing of full back Nirmal Chhetri for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The Sikkimese defender has been a regular in the ISL since its inception, playing for two clubs before joining the Gaurs ahead of the 2018-19 season.

The full back started his senior career with Air India back in 2006 before playing for both Kolkata giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. Chhetri scored three goals for Mohun Bagan, including one on his debut.

He was loaned out to Mohammedan SC in 2013. In 2014, ISL side Kerala Blasters FC sought the services of the defender who joined them and helped the team to the finals where they lost against ATK. Chhetri then moved to NorthEast United FC where he played in the 2016 and 2017 seasons before now moving to Goa to join the Gaurs.

Chhetri expressed his delight at signing for the club, saying, "The entire country noticed the brand of exciting football that FC Goa played last season and now I have the chance to be a part of it. Coach Sergio (Lobera) did wonders last season and I'm happy to be under his tutelage going forward."

Head coach Sergio Lobera was also all praise for his new recruit, and said, "Nirmal is a player who will bring experience to this squad. He can play in any position across the back four and can assist in attack as well. Defensively, he's a player with a lot of personality. He's good with the ball and good in one-on-one situations. Additionally, his aerial prowess adds to his quality. Our defence needs to improve and a player like him is always an asset to any team," he explained.

--IANS

dm/gau/sed