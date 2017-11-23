FC Basel down Man United in Champions League tie

Basel, Nov 23 (IANS) In a major upset FC Basel defeated English football giants Manchester United 1-0 with a goal in the 89th minute to make themselves a factor in the race for the two knockout-stage berths from Group A in the Champions League.

The outcome at St. Jakob-Park leaves United with 12 points, three ahead of both Basel and CSKA Moscow, 2-0 winners on Wednesday over Benfica, reports Efe.

Basel will face the Portuguese club - yet to earn a point - in their final match. The Russian side must travel to Old Trafford, where all-but-qualified United are undefeated in 38 games in all competitions.

In Group B, Paris Saint-Germain stayed perfect with a 7-1 pasting of Celtic, who gave the crowd at Parc des Princes a scare when they took the lead with a goal in the opening minute by Moussa Dembele, a product of the PSG academy.

The fear was short-lived, however, as Neymar scored the first of his two goals on the night just minutes later.

Edinson Cavani also posted a double for the hosts, while Dani Alves, Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti supplied the rest of the goals.

With one match left to play, PSG have already set a new record for goals in the group stage, 24, while conceding only one.

Bayern Munich won 2-1 away to Anderlecht to book their ticket for the round of 16 and put themselves in a position to win the group outright when they host PSG in the final match, though they would need to prevail by more than three goals.

Barcelona clinched a spot in the knockout stage and consolidated their position atop Group D with a 0-0 draw against Juventus in Turin.

Juve, with eight points, trail Barça by three and are just a point ahead of Sporting after the Portuguese side's 3-1 victory over Olympiacos.

Both Sporting and Juventus play their final matches on the road, at Barcelona and Olympiacos, respectively.

Half of the slots in the round of 16 remain to be decided on match-day 6.

PSG, Bayern, Manchester City, Besiktas, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona have already qualified for the knockout stages.

--IANS

tri/bg