FC Barcelona sues Neymar for $10m

Barcelona, Aug 22 (IANS) Catalan football giants FC Barcelona on Tuesday took legal action against their former star Neymar, demanding 8.5 million euros ($10 million) over what they called breach of contract.

The club also demanded that Neymar pay back the sum he received when he extended his contract last year, given that the Brazil forward has now paid his 222 million euros ($261 million) buy-out clause to join Paris Saint-Germain, reports Efe.

"The club demands from Neymar Jr the amount already paid for the renewal premium due to breach of contract, in addition to 8.5 million euros in damages and an additional 10 per cent in arrears," FC Barcelona said in a statement.

Barcelona said they had sent the Royal Spanish Football Federation the lawsuit against Neymar that they submitted on August 11 to a court in Barcelona so it could pass it on "to the appropriate authorities in the French Football Federation and FIFA", Barcelona said in a statement.

"The club also requests Paris Saint-Germain take on responsibility for the payment of these fees if the player cannot do so himself," it said.

Barcelona continue to express their public disagreement after the player paid the buy-out clause to end the contract unilaterally.

Neymar said he was so sad with Barcelona's officials, after four great years at the club.

--IANS

pur/mr