FC Barcelona Sign Paulinho For 40 Million Euros

Barcelona have signed Brazilian international midfielder Paulinho from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande for 40 million euros ($47 million), the Catalan giants confirmed on Monday.

Paulinho becomes Barca's first signing since they banked a world record 222 million euros from Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain.



"Barcelona and Guangzhou Evergrande have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Paulinho Bezerra for 40 million euros," Barca said in a statement.



The 29-year-old Brazilian will sign a four-year contract with a 120 million euro release clause, undertaking medical tests on Thursday before being presented at Camp Nou.



The midfielder failed to make an impact in the Premier League with Tottenham after joining from Corinthians and departed to Guangzhou Evergrande in 2015.



While in the Chinese top flight Paulinho found his best form, scoring 25 goals in 95 games for Guangzhou, earning a recall to the Brazilian national side.

