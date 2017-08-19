FC Barcelona coach condoles terror victims

Barcelona, Aug 19 (IANS) FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has offered solidarity to the victims of the terrorist attack that took place in this city's Las Ramblas district.

Thirteen people were killed and more than 100 others injured on Thursday when a van mowed down pedestrians in an attack claimed by the Islamic State terror organisation, reports Efe news agency.

"We would like to show our solidarity with the victims and their families in these difficult times. We are here to help in any way we can," Valverde told Barça TV on Friday.

"Our heart goes out to the victims and their families," Valverde, a who has played for both Barcelona and the city's other top flight club, Espanyol, added.

Barcelona players observed a minute's silence before Friday's morning practice.

--IANS

ajab/vm