FBI Vets 25,000 Troops in DC for Joe Biden’s Inauguration

US defence officials on Tuesday, 18 January expressed their worry on an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration which has led them to the process of vetting 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington DC for the event reported Associate Press (AP).

The extraordinary security measures are being undertaken by Washington following the disturbing 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. There is a sense of fear that some of the people assigned to protect the city over the next few days could pose a probable threat to the incoming president and other VIPs in attendance.

Ryan McCarthy, US Army Secretary told the Associated Press on Sunday that though he along with other leaders have no evidence of any threat, the commanders are already warned to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks.

Further, according to AP, he went on to say that a continuous process of examining each person involved in the operation is being done and training is being given to Guard members on how to identify potential insider threats. The process began a week ago when the first Guard troops was deployed to D.C and is said to get completed by Wednesday.

The units are going through repeated drills to practice when and how to use force and how to work quickly with law enforcement partners, he was quoted by AP as saying.

McCarthy also said that an attack by armed groups of individuals, as well as planted explosives is a major security concern. Even the intelligence reports suggest that groups are organising armed rallies leading up to Inauguration Day.

Though the Secret Service is in charge of event security, there is a wide variety of military and law enforcement personnel involved in the operation as well, ranging from the National Guard and the FBI to Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, US Capitol Police and US Park Police.

After the 11 September 2001 attack, insider threats have been a persistent law enforcement priority . The current threats against Biden’s inauguration have been fuelled by supporters of President Donald Trump, far-right militants, white supremacists and other radical groups.

