The Fault in the Case Against AltNews Co-founder Mohammed Zubair for “Online Harassment” of Minor Girl

Given the number of opinions flying around social media these days, it’s only natural that a few arguments break out on timelines, especially over political disagreements. One particular spat from last month, however, has now escalated into a police case, with two FIRs filed against Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website AltNews.

The police action was initiated following a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which accused Zubair of “threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter”, The Indian Express reported.

It refers to a post from last month, in which Zubair had responded to an abusive tweet from Twitter user Jagdish Singh. In his post, the fact-checker reposted Singh’s profile picture, which featured a young girl, but with the face blurred out.

“Hello Jagdish Singh,” he had posted. “Does your cute grand daughter know about your part time job of abusing people on social media? I suggest you change your profile pic.”

According to the ATR received in @NCPCR_ ,an FIR has been lodged against the alleged persons for threatening and torturing a girl child on @Twitter. As per the request made by @TwitterIndia an additional time of 10 days has been provided to them to provide relevant information. pic.twitter.com/RLhXvzBUs8 — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) September 5, 2020





In response to the tweet, the NCPCR had written to the Delhi deputy commissioner of the police, as well as the cyber cell in August, and had accused Zubair of “stalking a minor girl on Twitter”, reports said. Two other handles had posted comments on the picture, earning them a place in the two FIRs filed in Delhi on Saturday.

Zubair, meanwhile, has countered the allegations, calling the FIR “absolutely frivolous”, and indicating that he was considering taking legal action against the commission.

The news of the two FIRs also created a mini storm on Twitter, with several prominent journalists and public figures taking umbrage, and tweeting with the hashtag “IStandWithZubair”.

Fellow co-founder of AltNews, Pratik Sinha released a statement on Twitter standing by his colleague, and alleging that the FIRs were an attempt to hound Zubair through the misuse of legal apparatus.

Alt News stands by Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear). pic.twitter.com/08ezUdBqII — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) September 6, 2020





It must be noted that NCPCR commission headed by @KanoongoPriyank has acted against @zoo_bear on basis of a bogus complaint by @JSINGH2252. Who is this @JSINGH2252? Here's a preview into the vulgar mindset of this person. Is the establishment a voice for such people now? pic.twitter.com/aPfunXHBfq — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) September 6, 2020





Several others alleged that it was the nature of Zubair’s work — as a fact checker — that made him a target in this case.

There is no doxxing because the picture was publicly available on the profile of the person to him Zubair was speaking to + He blurred the image. There is no such thing as "torture on Twitter". Registering baseless FIR itself is an infringement of rights.#IStandWithZubair — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) September 6, 2020





I am late to this but I have been impressed by how much fake news and hate speech/acts @zoo_bear has brought to light. His work (and name) makes him a target. But it is gratifying to see the outpouring of support for Zubair here. #IStandWithZubair — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) September 7, 2020





Solidarity with @zoo_bear @AltNews who are being intimidated for speaking truth to power, for busting fake news that attempts to change the narrative of the truth in India. — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) September 7, 2020





Goes without saying the work @free_thinker and @zoo_bear are doing @AltNews to bust fake news in India is bound to terrify those operating propaganda machinery to spread the fog of disinformation. We don't need a stronger reason today to support them unequivocally. — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) September 7, 2020





#IStandWithZubair and @AltNews The harassment will only stop when we speak up for each other. https://t.co/0dnQYoM8x5 — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) September 7, 2020





A few noted that despite us living in a country where it is a task to get the police to file an FIR in actual harassment cases, the two FIRs against a seemingly harmless tweet were filed with relative ease.

