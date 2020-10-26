FAU-G Teaser Released by Akshay Kumar is Making Gamers Nostalgic about PUB-G

FAU-G, the upcoming Indian mobile game based on the heroics of the Indian armed forces, has released its first official cinematic teaser and Twitterati are welcoming it with memes on the social media platform. Actor Akshay Kumar announced the launch of the teaser on Sunday on Dussehra.

"Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser (sic)," Kumar wrote in a tweet.

Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #StartupIndia pic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020







FAU-G, which stands for Fearless And United - Guards, was announced as PUBG Mobile, one of the world’s and India’s most popular games of all time was banned. PUBG Mobile was banned by the government in India along with 117 more Chinese apps after border skirmishes with China in Ladakh.

On Twiiter, most people were nostalgic about the banned PUBG game, or at least their reactions showed so. They reacted with memes to the released teaser.









My freinds sharing the news of #FAUG game's launch Me :- who left playing Mobile games#PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Uw39TqNg3g — Rakhi🏵️🍁 (@Torpedo_puchuu) October 25, 2020





Graphics are not good as Pubg. Thoda aur improvement ho sakta hai.#FAUG — Pablo Yadav 🏌️ (@Pablo_Yadav) October 25, 2020





Me waiting for #FAUG game be like : . . pic.twitter.com/HOKIEozcRD — Govind Singh (@Govind_Singh__) October 22, 2020









#FAUG PUBG players after watching FAUG teaser ** pic.twitter.com/JEBElQn0Ja — Socialized Human (@SocializedHuman) October 25, 2020









The new PUBG alternative has been announced by the developer nCore Games and will be developed under the mentorship of Kumar. The game is expected to based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats and it will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Not everyone was dismayed with the teaser. It had some of the gamers excited too as the wait for the fist look was finally over as Akshay Kuamr released the trailer.

One word only WAH #FAUG — God Believer (@GodBeliever6) October 25, 2020





India battle play ground is hear #FAUG . Mind-boggling https://t.co/K9E1ITugKz — Ankit Kumar Mishra (@AnkitKu74501400) October 26, 2020





#FAUG PUBG players after watching FAUG teaser ** pic.twitter.com/JEBElQn0Ja — Socialized Human (@SocializedHuman) October 25, 2020





The government banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.

PUBG was banned on an order by the Ministry of Information and Technology (MeitY), which also banned 117 other popular apps from China over national security concerns.

In June, 59 apps were banned, including TikTok, and another 47 apps were suspended in July.

The PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has millions of users, especially young, in India.

PUBG Mobile saw a global revenue gain of $1.3 billion (roughly Rs 9,731 crore) in the first half of this year, bringing its lifetime collection to $3 billion (nearly Rs 22,457 crore) with the highest number of downloads in India which ranks at the top with 175 million installs as people stayed home owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

(With inputs from IANS)