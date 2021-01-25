FAU-G Mobile : Everything You Need to Know Before Launch

FAU-G, aka Fearless and United Guards, a made-in-India mobile game, touted as the rival of PUBG, is all set to launch on 26 January 2021, Republic Day.

Following the announcement of the ban of PUBG Mobile, FAU-G was announced under the “mentorship” of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, and is now all set to be India’s next big game with more than 4 million pre-registrations.

Here's everything you need to know about FAU-G.

What is FAU-G?



FAU-G is an action game designed by nCore games, a Bangalore-based company,,after the government imposed a ban on several Chinese apps including PUBG in November on the grounds that the app is a threat to national sovereignty and integrity.

When will FAU-G be launched?



FAU-G is all set to launch on 26 January 2021, on Republic day. The game was originally set to launch in November 2020 but that did not happen.

How to download FAU-G?



Downloading FAU-G is similar to downloading any other game. Follow the below steps to download the game:

Open Google play store on your android device

Search for FAU-G

FAU-G’s Google Play Store page will open.

Click on the Install button.

What devices will FAU-G run on?



FAU-G game can be played on Android devices. The developers have not clarified whether FAU-G will be available for iPhone users or not.



What are the requirements to play FAU-G?



FAU-G mobile game comes with in 500 MB to 2 GB in size.

OS - Android 6.0 or above

RAM - 4GB

A stable Internet connection

Will the first episode be based on Galwan Valley?



The company has not officially confirmed anything about the first episode of the game. However, the description in the game’s Play Store listing states, “High up on the peaks at India’s northern border, an elite fighting group projects the national pride and sovereignty. It is a daunting task, for the most courageous. The fearless and United Guards. Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face to face with the Indian enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil.”

Story continues

How is FAU-G different from PUBG?



Unlike PUBG, FAU-G is an action game and the ‘battle royale’ mode is not available. FAU-G will focus on linear missions and episodes that will progress through the story which can be played on multiplayer mode.

