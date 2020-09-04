FAU-G Funny Memes And Jokes on Twitter Welcome 'Possible Replacement' For Banned Chinese App PUBG As Akshay Kumar Makes Announcement

It is time for Indian gamers to go back at the battleground again, only this time in a desi way! The Indian government recently banned PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) along with 117 other applications. PUBG has massive followers in our country, and even though the move was for national interest, it was only natural for gamers to give the game, a teary-eyed farewell. And now it is time to win back again, as multiplayer game Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) is here to make a debut. Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar, on September 4, 2020, announced the upcoming game, supporting PM Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar movement. Soon after his announcement, gamers rushed to Twitter to welcome the “possible replacement,” for banned Chinese app PUBG. FAU-G funny memes and jokes have taken over the social media platform as netizens wait eagerly to play and experience the multiplayer game. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

According to reports, the action-multiplayer game will be presented by the actor and will also tell the players about the sacrifices of our soldiers. In addition, 20 percent of the net revenue generated from the game will be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer trust. It has been developed by the Ncore games, and more details about FAU-G are still awaited. It is likely that FAU-G is a replacement to PUBG. While that is on, gamers have already flooded their Twitter timeline with funny memes and jokes, welcoming the move, as they are curious to find out more about the game. In this article, let us check out the reactions of the netizens as we wait to know more about the multiplayer game.

Are you excited? Well, we know, we are! Replacement or not, FAU-G has already created a lot of buzz on social media since its announcement, and it will be interesting to see people's reactions after using the multiplayer action game.