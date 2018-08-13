Fatima Sana Shaikh to endorse watch brand

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) "Dangal" star Fatima Sana Shaikh has been announced as the brand ambassador of watch label Fossil India.

"The brand is rooted in a distinctive modern-vintage design aesthetic. It is all about celebrating individuality and uniqueness. I am excited to be on board and look forward to working with its youthful appeal and spirit to re-energize today's youth," Fatima said in a statement to IANS.

The brand announced actors Varun Dhawan and Shruti Hassan as their endorsers last year; Fatima's collaboration with the label will aim to amplify Fossil's proficiency in creating timeless classics through inspired designs.

She will be endorsing the watch and the leather categories. Fatima will be seen alongside Varun in an upcoming campaign, which will celebrate creativity, authenticity and optimism.

