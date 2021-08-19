Father of Rona Wilson, Activist Jailed in Bhima Koregaon Case, Passes Away

Father of jailed Bhima Koregaon activist Rona Wilson's father passed away at night on Wednesday, 18 August.

Wilson, 50, was arrested by Pune Police in April 2018 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the violence at the Bhima Koregaon Memorial.

The Quint spoke to Bhima Koregaon lawyer Susan Abraham, who informed us that Wilson's father had been ailing and didn't want to be hospitalised. He died at home on Wednesday night.

Earlier in February, Wilson had moved the Bombay High Court seeking the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into the alleged planting of fabricated documents in his computer over a course of about 22 months.

This after a report by Arsenal Consulting – a Massachusetts-based digital forensics firm – found key evidence against activists and intellectuals, who have been arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case, was planted using a malware on a laptop seized by the police.

